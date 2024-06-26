Full range of services displayed by b-plus at iVT Expo

This week in Cologne, b-plus (booth 4002) is showcasing its extensive range of engineering services and component distribution. From engineering and programming to component distribution for off-highway applications such as mobile work machines, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and special vehicle construction, b-plus welcomes visitors to its stand to discuss its holistic solutions.

For smart farming, integrating ISOBUS technology into agricultural implements is crucial. As a longstanding AEF member, b-plus has pioneered ISOBUS solutions, building on 20 years of expertise with CAN bus technology J1939. Their innovative products enable seamless ISOBUS integration for both new and existing machinery, offering flexible and user-friendly operation. This commitment to innovation keeps b-plus at the forefront of agricultural technology.

Robust control elements are essential for the reliable operation of mobile machines and vehicles. b-plus excels in providing robust and straightforward solutions, that enhance the reliability and efficiency of mobile machines. Their extensive range of control elements can be networked via CAN, ensuring seamless integration into various projects. Additionally, b-plus offers customized engraving of HMIs to meet specific project requirements.

Small controllers from b-plus improve mobile automation by providing efficient and cost-effective solutions across various industries. Known for their robust and versatile designs, the b-CCX series offers compact yet powerful functionality, minimizing complexity and costs. Their easy programmability and quick deployment make them ideal for space-constrained environments. Additionally, b-plus offers customized control systems tailored to specific client requirements, ensuring maximum safety and reliability.

b-plus also offers maximum flexibility for industrial engines with their EngineMonitor display devices, designed for CAN J1939 interfaces. These robust displays can be used both in the cab and outdoors, meeting diverse needs and ensuring compatibility with common industrial engines. b-plus’s experienced team customizes these solutions for optimal performance and reliability in demanding environments.