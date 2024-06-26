The mission statement of ifm electronic (stand 4030) is ‘making safety simple’. In this short video from iVT Expo in Cologne, Simon Evans (CSO) and Dennis Blume (manager mobile applications) discuss the company’s camera and radar safety solutions as well as its high-res display products.
VIDEO: Safety is key for ifm electronic at iVT Expo
By Saul Wordsworth1 Min Read
Saul Wordsworth
Saul Wordsworth is the editor and producer of the Off-Highway Podcast from iVT as well as being video reporter, writer and editor at large for ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.