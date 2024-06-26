Daniel Derjabin, key account manager with converter specialist Deutronic Elektronik, explains how the company’s focus on its customers helps separate it from the competition.
VIDEO: Deutronic showcases commitment to innovation in Cologne
By Saul Wordsworth
