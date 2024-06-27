John Deere introduces new 6M tractor series

John Deere has introduced the new 6M tractor series with an expanded model line-up.

The series now offers 17 models* in total, including 10 above 150 hp, suitable for the most diverse farm needs. From the compact 6M 95 to the powerful 6M 250, spanning various frame-size segments, the series now provides even more choice for farmers looking for high performing tractors with little handling complexity.

Noteworthy additions include the high-horsepower 4-cylinder 6M 150 and the upgraded 6M 145 with six cylinders. The 6M 230 and 6M 250 models with an extra-large wheelbase of 2900 mm further extend the line-up at the top end. Equipped with a 4.5 or 6.8-litre engine, all models offer additional horsepower of up to 20 hp (rated power) with Intelligent Power Management (IPM) system in transport or PTO applications.

A broad range of transmission choices, from the well-known and proven mechanical PowrQuad Plus to the stepless AutoPowr technology, ensures optimal performance for all needs. Furthermore, all 6-cylinder 6M models can be equipped, as an option, with larger hydraulic pumps delivering 155 l/min or up to 195 l/min enabling maximum productivity when running larger implements.

More and larger tyre options present a larger footprint on the field for reduced soil compaction. For intuitive handling and control of the tractor, the new 6M series features customisable control functions as well as a new corner post display that is larger and fully graphical, allowing farmers to adjust even more tractor settings than before.

“The new design and control features, which we offer across the complete model range, allow for intuitive and straightforward operation of the tractor,” says Philippe Steinmann, product marketing manager for the 6M tractors in Europe. “This gives farmers a wide array of options to suit their specific needs and preferences.”