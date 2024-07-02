Modine launches the EVantage Cabin Climate System

Modine has announced the launch of its new EVantage Cabin Climate System (CCS) – a comprehensive thermal management system for heavy duty electric vehicle cabin HVAC.

The CCS is equipped with Modine smart electric components and a smart master controller, to efficiently provide heating and cooling that is easily integrated into an electric vehicle’s HVAC system, providing comprehensive thermal management that easily connects to the heating coils and evaporator of an EV.

The heating circuit is designed with a high-voltage coolant heater and coolant pump, and the refrigeration line contains the Modine high-voltage electric compressor, to provide heating and cooling all in one system.

The CCS is a comprehensive solution for many applications, including commercial, industrial, off-highway, and specialty electric vehicles.

EVantage systems are designed for fast and easy integration into a chassis. All necessary heat exchangers, smart electric products, wiring and hoses are included, as well as a master controller and tailored firmware to provide complete operation upon delivery.

Modine application engineers can validate standard configuration systems to meet individual needs or customize designs to fit specific application.

Verified to meet the most stringent validation testing, EVantage systems have been proven to withstand heavy vibration environments with Modine-fabricated rugged, anti-corrosive enclosures and flexible, vehicle-grade wiring harnesses and refrigerant hoses.

“At Elgin, we designed the hybrid Pelican to deliver outstanding maneuverability and visibility while making a meaningful reduction in emissions without reducing the sweep performance our customers expect,” says Tim Letts, product manager at Elgin Sweeper “We are committed to using the latest technologies for the street sweeping industry to meet the sustainability goals of our customers. Together with Modine, we are powering a generation of sweepers that pollute less to deliver truly cleaner and greener streets across North America. We are excited for this partnership and the integration of advanced thermal management technology to continue delivering uncompromised performance for heavy-duty cycle sweeping applications.”