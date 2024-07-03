Hyster launches new lorry-loading order picker

Hyster has launched a new two-in-one truck combining the benefits of both a low-level order picker and a ride on Pallet Truck. The Hyster Order Picker Pallet Truck is designed for manufacturing sites and industrial warehouses so that the same truck can pick up loads and then place them directly into the back of a lorry.

Likewise, the vehice can carry out unloading and put loads away, all without operators needing to switch to a different type of materials handling equipment. This helps operations in intense handling environments to stay productive while also helping reduce costs.

“Industrial applications with manufacturing or storage operations are challenging by their very nature. Add to that increased competition, dwindling margins, and hard deadlines and its clear why it’s increasingly important for businesses to streamline their working practices and get the maximum benefit from their equipment fleet,” says Monica Radavelli, product manager at Hyster Europe. “This new Hyster model features a durable design that demanding industrial operations can depend on for highly productive mixed use, from order picking in a manufacturer’s warehouse, to loading and unloading lorries in the loading dock.”

The Hyster LO2.0-3.0P Order Picker Pallet Truck is built to withstand tough environments with a robust frame and steel battery cover. It can lift up to three tonnes and features an ergonomic operator position for advanced handling while generous ground clearance enables use on ramps, in addition to performing the similar indoor functions as existing Hyster Low Level Order Pickers.

“Comfortable operators tend to be productive operators. So, the Order Picker Pallet Truck is designed for a positive ride, even in rugged environments. The platform is spacious, visibility is optimised, the tiller head is easy to use, and adjustable scooter controls enable the drive unit to be customised to the operator’s height,” says Radavelli. “Integrated lights, ergonomic handles with lift / lower auxiliary buttons and different drive modes further help enhance the operator experience.”

Additional options that can be specified to match the demands of the specific application include the Intelligent Lift feature, allowing operators to lift loads and manoeuvre before reaching full lift, different fork lengths and heights, and Hyster Tracker telematics.