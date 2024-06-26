JCB adds new 145XR reduced tailswing model to X Series range

JCB has expanded its popular X Series range of crawler excavators with the launch of the brand new 145XR – a second reduced tailswing model with compact dimensions and a full-size operator cab.

Key features include:

A 27% shorter tailswing than a conventional 140X

Reduced front swing and optional TAB boom layout

Full-size X-Series cab

Innovative JCB UX operator interface with 10” touchscreen display

Up to 10% fuel economy improvement

Extended maintenance intervals reduce operating costs

Compact counterweight

The 145XR reduced tailswing model builds upon the success of JCB’s larger 245XR. It has a 27% shorter counterweight overhang than a conventional 140X, making it an ideal machine for working within a highway carriageway or on confined urban job sites.

The machine weighs in at 15-18 tonnes, depending on specification, and can be supplied with a monoboom or a two-piece triple articulating (TAB) configuration. Themonoboom layout provides a maximum digging depth of 6,027mm with a 3-metre dipper, while the TAB boom has a maximum of 6,167mm. Forward reach is up to 8,801mm for the monoboom and 9,230mm for the TAB specification.

Powered by JCB’s proven Stage V Dieselmax engine, the 145XR boasts an output of 81kW (108hp). This features auto-stop and auto-idle engine functions, to reduce fuel consumption and emissions when idling. Engine working speed has been reduced to 1,700rpm, increasing fuel economy by 10% and cutting overall noise levels.

As with all JCB X-Series machines, the 145XR has undergone rigorous testing to guarantee maximum durability and robust strength. The machine is built with heavy-duty track components, plates, bearings, and features graphite bushings on key pivot points, allowing up to a 250-hour greasing interval. Hydraulic filter changes are extended to 2,000 hours, meaning this new machine requires 24% fewer filter changes over 10,000 hours of service, reducing operating and maintenance costs.

Operator control

As with all X-Series models, the 145XR benefits from the full-sized JCB Command Plus ROPS cab. As well as being one of the largest on the market, with 2.86m³ of volume, the Command Plus cab benefits from a heated air suspension seat and a reduced in-cab noise level.

The cab is further improved with a new 10” touchscreen monitor featuring the JCB UX interface. The switch panel incorporates customisable hot keys, allowing personalisation for the operator. Climate control, keyless start, and twin cameras for added visibility are all standard. The JCB UX interface has up to 25 user profiles, which can be customised for the operator to set preferred joystick configuration to meet their individual requirements.

Mobile phone connectivity has been improved, with phone book integration via the monitor. The machine is easy to use and help guides are available within the monitor, along with ‘how to’ videos covering all the features of the JCB UX system.

The 145XR is available with a range of options, to tailor the machine to an individual customer’s requirements. These include auxiliary hydraulic circuits with up to 15 attachment settings and a premium heated and cooled operator’s seat. LED lights are now standard, with options available to increase to up to 14 LED work lights. A birds’ eye 360° camera system, integrated within the 10” display, can also be offered, along with high visibility, all-round handrails.

JCB’s Business head for excavators, Paul Swallow, says: “The JCB 145XR delivers all the performance that customers need in a compact design with an ultra-tight slewing radius. It is perfect for working in tighter areas, delivering best-in-class performance and ultimate operator control.”