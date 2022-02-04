“97%” of exhibition space already confirmed for bauma October

More than 10 months before bauma opens its doors in Munich October 24–30, this major trade fair for construction machinery, mining machines and construction vehicles is expecting a very high level of participation, with 97% of the available space already confirmed by exhibiting companies.

The numbers have given Klaus Dittrich, Chairman and CEO of Messe München, a reason to be very optimistic about the upcoming fair: “This feedback is a clear signal of our customers’ intention to take part in bauma. In the personal conversa-tions we have with exhibitors and visitors, we hear one thing over and over again. They are really looking forward to having face-to-face discussions and, of course, to experiencing the special atmosphere that only bauma can create. I am really confident that the situation will soon have improved to the point that we will be able to put on an exciting bauma that will attract a large number of international companies and visitors.”

Mining sector widely represented

The mining industry, an area where bauma is the leader in Europe, will be well represented once again. Exhibitors will include such industry heavyweights as BHS Sonthofen, Herrenknecht, Komatsu, Liebherr, Schulte Strathaus and Zeppelin Baumaschinen. Other companies attending the fair will be the Matrix Design Group from the United States, Resemin from Peru, Roco9 from Great Britain, Tesab Engineering from Great Britain and Weber Mining & Tunneling from France. Another returning company will be Minearc Systems from Australia, a key market for the mining industry.

Innovation hub

The mining sector is hardly the only industry that is strongly attracted to bauma. For years now, the trade fair has been viewed as the world’s unmistakable innovation hub thanks to the tremendous number of innovations that exhibitors present there. This special position will be underscored this year by the innovation hall LAB0, an area that will include such special areas as the bauma Forum, virtual reality, MIC 4.0, startups and a science hub. Think Big, a program that promotes talented young people, will also be included as a key issue for the industry.

Webinar series

bauma is also a thematic pacesetter: The trade fair will focus this year on five key topics that will be covered by exhibitors, the supporting program and the trade fair’s very first series of webinars: “Zero emissions,” “The digital construction site,” “Tomorrow’s construction techniques and materials,” “The way to autonomous machines” and “Mining—sustainable, efficient, reliable.” The webinar series will begin in March and will be conducted in English. Industry experts will use the new format to explore bauma’s key topics in depth.