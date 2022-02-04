Claas and Carraro Group intensify cooperation

Claas and Carraro Group are further expanding their decades-long cooperation, following the signing of a new strategic agreement at Carraro Group Headquarters in Padua, Italy.

In addition to the development and production of special and compact tractors, and the supply of axles and gears for tractors, the cooperation will also include the mutual knowledge transfer and exchange of skills in the fields of human capital and best practices in sustainability.

The two family companies have now laid the foundation for further growth on both sides as part of a strategic agreement. This makes Carraro Group the third company with which Claas has entered into a strategic partnership.

“A clear short- to medium-term goal of our commitment is to increase sales and market share in the segments of special and compact tractors,” explains Claas CEO Thomas Böck. “To achieve our goals, we are investing together in new developments, but also in competences and skills of our employees and know-how-transfers”.

Claas and Carraro Group can look back on decades of collaboration. In addition to the delivery of axles and gears, for example for the ARION 400 tractors produced in Le Mans, since Claas took over Renault Agriculture in 2003 the partnership has also included the development and production of vineyard and orchard as well as compact tractors.

“This agreement seals a solid ten-year relationship between two industrial groups of reference in their specific markets,” commented Andrea Conchetto, CEO of Carraro Group. “Today, however, we are going beyond a typical contract for the supply of vehicles, components and services, because we intend to pool our mutual skills and exploit them on a common basis. This is a new way of consolidating business relationships that can determine an important advantage for both players involved. Sharing best practices, comparing cultures, increasing knowledge of the end user thanks to the widespread presence in the market of Claas Gmbh will allow our group to grow further and consistently.”

It was only in November 2021 that Claas presented the modernised NEXOS series manufactured by Carraro Group with Stage V emissions standard and numerous new technology and equipment features. Based on the even closer cooperation, further new tractor models are to follow in 2022 – including launches at SIMA, which will take place in Paris from November 6th to 10th.

In the future, strategic cooperation will not only be limited to purely technical areas such as the development and specification of tractors and the supply of axles by Carraro Group, but also to the area of ​​Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“Our decision to intensify the cooperation with Carraro Group is based on a strong mutual trust and a fundamental deepening of our competencies that have grown over many years,” Böck continues. “Therefore, selected employees from Carraro Group will work at Claas locations for short periods and vice versa. In addition to production, this will also include administrative functions in the small tractor business unit. Both family companies will benefit from this knowledge transfer in the medium to long term and strengthen their cooperation as well as their link in terms of brand values.”