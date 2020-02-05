VIDEO: Volvo’s groundbreaking new electric machines in action

The release of the ECR25 mini excavator and L25 compact wheel loader made Volvo CE the first construction equipment manufacturer to commit to an electric future for its compact machine range. Both machines are fitted with lithium-ion batteries. Both have onboard chargers that enable overnight charging via a regular household electrical socket. With fast-charge options, the ECR25 can be at 80 percent power within one hour of charge time, and the L25 within two hours. These electric versions have performance levels similar to their diesel equivalents and will be available from this summer.