Bobcat lands top innovation award

Bobcat’s Advanced Selectable Auxiliary Control (A-SAC) System has landed a top prize at the SaMoTer Innovation Awards 2020. The awards are part of the activities accompanying the SaMoTer 2020 exhibition, which will take place in Verona 20-25 March.

Bobcat introduced the company’s original SAC system with the launch of the R-Series mini-excavators in 2018. The SAC system is a unique solution developed by Bobcat that enables operators to customise control patterns of auxiliary hydraulic circuits on Bobcat excavators, depending on their set-up preferences for using hydraulic attachments.

The SAC system is operated by using the push buttons conveniently located on top of each of the joysticks in the excavators. Used in combination with the SAC switch on the control panel, the operator can select one of seven pre-set control pattern combinations that allow them to keep their hands on the joysticks when carrying out their work. This leads to higher productivity and saves time and money that would otherwise be lost through having to get used to new working modes or machine customisation.

“We developed the A-SAC system to further enhance the original SAC functionality by allowing the operator to adjust the speed of each function. Using the A-SAC system, the operator can easily customise the settings for up to seven different attachments or applications. This improves performance and precision when using specific attachments,” said Robert Husar, the product line manager for mini-excavators at Bobcat.

The A-SAC system will be available as an optional feature for current and future Bobcat R-series excavators and is also retrofittable on all Bobcat R-Series excavators from 2-4 tonne.

For sorting grapple operations, for example, the operator can choose to have tilt (AUX4) and rotate (AUX2) functions combined on the left hand joystick, with the opening/closing function (AUX1) remaining independent on the right hand joystick. With the A-SAC system, the operator can adjust the speed of each of these functions individually to suit particular jobs or their skill levels. When moving on to a different job with the same attachment, the operator can easily switch to a different setting that they will have predefined with the A-SAC system.

Taking performance and innovation to new levels, the R-Series mini-excavators from 2-4 tonne comprise five compact excavator models – the E26, E27z, E27, E34 and E35z – offering a best-in-class mix of excellent visibility, high digging forces, superb stability and smooth controllability of working functions complemented by low weights for easy transportation. Excellent machine fit and finish plus their ground-breaking design features make the Bobcat R-Series unique on the market.

The new excavators introduce many state-of-the-art features and offer enhanced levels of quality and robustness. They utilise newly developed flexible machine platforms that allow different configurations of models and specifications to suit a wide range of applications and customer needs. In addition, while taking engineering and productivity to another level, the development team for the new machines has ensured they offer greatly enhanced operator comfort and functionality and the best fit for key applications.