Yale goes electric for LogiMAT

Yale Europe Materials Handling is returning to LogiMAT this March with an all-electric line up.

The event, which will take place at Stuttgart Messe 10-12th March, will see the European debut of Yale’s four-wheel electric counterbalance truck ERP15-35UX, which is a part of the range extension of trucks for low-intensity applications. Such products are ideal for customers focussed on applications that call for intermittent use, with a requirement for a truck that is capable of undertaking high priority tasks.

Yale is also proud to display a new concept truck for the first time, which features a fully integrated lithium-ion battery. Visitors to LogiMAT 2020 will be able to enjoy an exclusive sneak-peek of the prototype and highlight their reactions to the concept.

2020 marks two important centenaries in the history of Yale: the introduction of the first electric forklift, and the beginning of the Yale brand. In 1920 Yale & Towne built what is widely recognised as the first electric forklift truck to be introduced to the European materials handling market. With the release of this truck the Yale brand was officially born, and the company went on to introduce a new version of the electric truck, alongside a wide range of new materials handling equipment, later that year.

Yale Brand Manager, Iain Friar, said: “Yale is excited to return to LogiMAT in March 2020. The logistics industry will be at the heart of our showcase, with our dealers and Yale industry experts on-hand to discuss how our products can enhance productivity and efficiency in these applications and beyond. ‘This is Yale’ is a continuing theme for our showcase events where we demonstrate the versatility of our solutions. We look forward to introducing customers old and new to ‘This is Yale in 2020’.”

LogiMAT provides a unique opportunity to connect with dealers, customers and new prospects and demonstrate the company’s extensive experience in material handling solutions and specific industry applications.