When Dutch OEM Vervaet decided to add a four-wheeled self-propelled slurry spreader to its portfolio, a call to sound out Volvo Penta as an engine partner for the new design was an obvious step. As this short video shows, producing 550 hp (405 kW), the company’s powerful yet compact inline six-cylinder, 12.78-litre TAD1385VE Stage V diesel engine clearly provided many of the key attributes required by a vehicle of this stature.