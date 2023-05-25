Caterpillar unveils new D10 dozer

Caterpillar has released its durable new Cat D10. Infused with industry-leading technology, the D10 burns less fuel, increases productivity and improves uptime.

Featuring a stator clutch torque converter and load-sensing hydraulics, the new design is up to 6% more efficient than the Cat D10T2. Its combination of improved technology, longer component life, extended oil changes and increased serviceability reduces maintenance and repair costs up to 8%, helping the new D10 deliver industry-leading low cost of ownership.

The new D10 is powered by the Cat C27 engine, which offers after-treatment solutions to meet U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final/EU Stage V as well as Tier 2 equivalent emissions standards for meeting the needs of the global market. Maximising material moved per litre of fuel, the C27 switches power settings based on travel direction to offer up to 20% more power in reverse, reducing cycle times. In addition to delivering productivity gains of up to 3%, the new D10 offers up to a 4% fuel consumption advantage over the D10T2 and up to 10% over the D10T.

The new cab for the D10 not only creates a comfortable operating environment that lowers noise, vibration, stress and fatigue, it is an integrated electronic platform designed to maximise productivity. The operator’s new multicolour touchscreen display monitors machine performance and allows machine parameters to be quickly tailored to the application.

ABOVE: The new D10 cab lowers noise, vibration, stress and fatigue

Today’s innovative D10 leverages a range of onboard technologies and is future-ready to integrate tomorrow’s technology advancements. Standard with dual-tilt and Automated Blade Assist (ABA), the machine reduces operator workload by automating blade movement to preset load, carry and spread positions. In addition, the dozer is customisable to site conditions with multiple optional technologies designed to increase productivity and efficiency, including:

AutoCarry, which provides automatic blade control during the carry segment

Cat Grade Control 3D that precisely positions the blade’s cutting edge for consistent grades

Automatic Ripper Control to minimise track slip by automatically monitoring and adjusting engine speed and ripper shank depth

Shipped from the factory capable of integrating Cat MineStar technologies, the D10 optimises grading efficiency and offers remote operating capabilities to keep the operator safe and comfortable. MineStar Terrain with Automatic Blade Control integrates full automatics, blade load and overcut protection into the control system to increase productivity and decrease fuel burn. It minimises overcut, overfill and rehandling to lower costs.

Optional MineStar Command for dozing features deep integration with the new D10’s electronic and hydraulic systems to deliver remote operation with reduced delay and quick response to commands. Requiring no on-site network requirements, the portable and lightweight Command console provides quick and efficient line-of-sight remote control from up to 400 m (1,312 ft) for optimum operator visibility. For non-line-of-site operation, the Command station features a comfortable seat with familiar controls to flexibly operate individual machines on site or from miles away.