Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Industrial Vehicle Technology International
You are at:»»VIDEO: UK pilots off-highway autonomous vehicle deployment

VIDEO: UK pilots off-highway autonomous vehicle deployment

0
By on Videos

Oxbotica and TRL have come together to pilot the use of the first Code of Practice for the safe and cost-effective deployment of autonomous vehicles in unstructured off-highway environments, with a live trial conducted in a quarry using a number of off-road vehicles.

The Innovate UK-funded consortium has developed and demonstrated capabilities to adapt and retrofit autonomy, using robust low-cost sensors, to any vehicle, as well as drafting a Code of Practice that identifies the key elements for safe and efficient deployment of autonomous vehicles in off-road industries.

 

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.