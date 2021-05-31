Manitou Group launches attachments brand

Manitou Group, a worldwide reference in handling, aerial lift platforms, and earthmoving, is launching a new brand dedicated to its attachments offer. Manitou Group Attachments is intended to simplify and harmonize the attachments offer for users.

As a continuation of its programme to streamline and optimise its offering, Manitou Group has decided to rename its global attachment offer two months after achieving this harmonisation with its spare parts. Now designated under the Manitou Group Attachments brand (previously Edge and Manitou), attachments designed in Italy, the United States, and India are adapted to the many markets targeted by the group.

In particular, the offering addresses agriculture, construction, mining, or logistics applications.

This single brand will equip the forklifts, telehandlers, compact loaders, articulated loaders, and backhoe loaders manufactured by the group for the three brands: Manitou, Gehl, and MustangbyManitou.

Wim Roose, Global Product Line Manager for attachments, explains the change: “Our goal is to respond to all of our users’ needs in a more coherent way. Providing a complete solution with quality service and the perfect attachment for their needs is our priority. Thanks to our design office, which is dedicated entirely to attachment design, we are able to respond to all requests, including on the niche markets.”

By pooling all of its resources, Manitou Group has optimized its attachment offer in order to provide increasing levels of performance and innovation for its customers in the daily use of their machine. This offer is now easy to identify with a new logo on all 1,300 references across 17 product categories.