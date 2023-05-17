VIDEO: The all-new Combi counterbalance truck

The launch of the new Combi-CB70E is the latest addition to an ever-growing range of electric powered trucks from Combilift.

The all-new Combi-CB70E was premiered this week at Ligna, the international timber and woodworking show, taking place in Hannover, Germany. The Combi-CB70E boasts the distinction of being the shortest 7t capacity counterbalance truck on the market whilst also benefitting from multidirectional ability, enabling the versatile space saving handling of both long and bulky loads.