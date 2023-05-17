Case IH adds Patriot 50 series sprayer to lineup

Case IH is adding the Patriot 50 series sprayer to its lineup of self-propelled application equipment. With an optimised operator environment, complete vehicle control, enhanced connectivity solutions and integrated spray technology, the Patriot 50 series sprayer is designed to help operators work more productively and achieve high-efficiency spraying.

For decades, growers and custom applicators have trusted the Patriot sprayer to take on tight application windows. The distinctive cab-forward, rear-engine design and strong, durable boom are critical Agronomic Design elements that enable operators to achieve accurate, timely spraying. To match the needs of today’s producers and ag retailers, the Patriot 50 series sprayer integrates advanced technology and connectivity solutions with a reliable design — all to enhance operator productivity.

“The priority during the development of the new Patriot series was to help customers maximise yield potential and manage tight application windows better,” said Stefan Amering, Case IH EMEA product manager, sprayers. “We are confident we have achieved that with the 50 series.”

Major innovations of the Patriot 50 series sprayer include:

Optimised precision: Includes the option of adding AIM Command FLEX II, offering six modes of operation for greater accuracy and control across chemical application rates, pressure and droplet size, as well as individual nozzle on/off control for increased precision.

Increased cab comfort: The new Patriot offers a quieter cab than previous models, with a comfortable interior and an abundance of glass for maximum and unrestricted visibility. Compatible with optional AutoTurn, two customizable displays, the AFS Pro 1200 and the Viper 4+, ensure operators always have optimal vehicle and product control and the ability to see what they want, when they want.

Unmatched connectivity: Currently being rolled out across the Case IH tractor ranges, AFS Connect is now offered in the Patriot, providing unmatched connectivity, guidance, data and monitoring solutions for any farm operation. It also allows remote support with the full display visible. Every Patriot 50 series sprayer comes with an AFS Connect-compatible modem and a 5-year subscription from the factory.

“Keeping features that are tried and tested, like the forward cab/rear engine design that works so well, but then adding and re-designing to ensure the highest levels of spraying accuracy and efficiency, with industry-leading connectivity and remote management capabilities are what make the Patriot 50 series unmatched,” added Amering.

First public view of the new Patriot in Middle East and Africa will be at NAMPO Harvest Day, 16 – 19 May 2023, in Bothaville, South Africa. It is available throughout the Middle East and Africa region, South Africa, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.