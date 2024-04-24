Poclain Hydraulics is showcasing it latest electro-hydraulic transmission solutions at Intermat Paris 2024. It features two vehicles on its booth, one of which offers a live dynamic demonstration. Visit Poclain at EXT5 G038.
VIDEO: Poclain showcases dynamic electro-hydraulics in Paris
By Saul Wordsworth1 Min Read
Saul Wordsworth
Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.