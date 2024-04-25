INTERMAT: Moog Construction lands Innovation Gold Award

Moog Construction, part of Moog Inc., has won an Intermat Innovation Gold Award in the Decarbonisation and Energy Transition category for its TerraTech Ecosystem, which manufacturers of construction vehicles can use to rapidly design and build electric machines.

The Intermat judges interviewed nominees, reviewed detailed submissions, and determined TerraTech has proven it is a remarkably complete solution for electrification and decarbonization.

“To win a Gold Award from one of the world’s top construction conferences and these expert judges is thrilling for all of us at Moog,” said Paul Gray, product development manager for Moog Construction.

“TerraTech addresses the run-time limitations and high cost of batteries in today’s electric machines, which we believe Intermat’s judges found compelling,” added Nate Keller, business development manager for Moog Construction.

With its power-on-demand architecture, TerraTech substantially increases a machine’s efficiency, boosts run-time, and decreases battery costs. TerraTech is fully integrated. It works on multiple machine types and sizes. And original equipment makers use TerraTech to design efficient, controllable, and configurable electric machines to produce at scale.

“TerraTech’s motion control software and hardware convert a vehicle into a zero-emission mobile robot, enabling precise velocity and position control, speed limits and automation features,” said Joe Baldi, director of electrification solutions for Moog Construction. “OEMs can rapidly design–in some cases in six months–an efficient, controllable, next-gen zero-emission machine and go to market while reducing upfront and support costs.”

Case, Bobcat and Komatsu have deployed the TerraTech Ecosystem to develop first-of-their-kind, electric machines like the Case 580EV backhoe, Bobcat T7X all-electric track loader, Bobcat Rogue concept loader, and Komatsu’s prototype all-electric wheel loader.

“TerraTech includes software libraries to help OEMs develop their own advanced automation features and perform over-the-air software updates to continually evolve a vehicle’s functionality,” Baldi added. “If an OEM wants to build a more efficient, software-defined, electric machine, then TerraTech is the solution.”

Dominique Chevillard, FNTP technical and research director, and Maxime Chamillard, labs coordinator and senior innovation strategy consultant for Impulse Partners, presented the award to Moog Construction at the Parc des Expositions de Paris Nord Villepinte in the Jean Theves Amphitheater. Accepting for Moog Construction were Gray and Keller.