INTERMAT: Yanmar unveils all-new electric trio

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched its future-ready series: a trio that includes a fully electric wheel loader, a mini-excavator, and a tracked carrier, which together are the vanguard of the construction sites of tomorrow.

The zero emission and cordless-in-use V8e, SV17e and C08e are tailored to meet the diverse demands of modern and sustainable construction projects and indoor work environments – without compromising on power and performance.

The new electric range matches the output of Yanmar CE’s renowned internal combustion engine (ICE) compact equipment, ensuring seamless integration into a broad scope of applications. From landscaping and utility to urban and indoor construction, operators can be sure that these machines are ready to tackle even the toughest demands, all while exceeding the most stringent emission legislations.

SV17e

The SV17e Mini-Excavator (1,955 kg operating weight (OW)), seamlessly combines environmental responsibility with top-tier functionality. Powered by a robust 18.3 kWh battery, it features two operating modes to optimise battery life and adapt to varying project demands.

Demonstrating exceptional performance, it showcases formidable digging forces of 9.9 kN and 8.9 kN from its short and long arms, respectively, and is further bolstered by a potent 16 kN bucket force.

Ideal for compact spaces, the SV17e measures 2.33 meters in height and has a variable width of 0.98 to 1.32 meters. Its nearly silent operation minimises auditory disturbance, enhancing the comfort for machine operators and making it particularly suitable for working indoors, as well as in environmentally sensitive or noise-restricted areas. Additionally, zero emissions guarantee a more operator and eco-friendly workspace.

V8e

The new V8e Wheel Loader (4,500 kg OW) offers a fusion of power and sustainability, designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern construction environments. The unit boasts four working modes (Bucket, Fork, Eco, Power) to fit the operator’s needs like a glove, combined with a bucket volume between 0.8 and 1.2 cubic meters and with an impressive payload on forks of 1,890kg to maximise performance.

It is further coupled with a high-capacity battery (available in standard 39.9 kWh with an option to upgrade to 53.2 kWh), provides up to 4.2 hours of continuous operation in bucket mode. The loader is further equipped with a synchronous motor offering 22 kW rated and 30 kW peak power, enhancing its efficiency in various operations. The V8e also comes with best-in-class flexibility offering a full working day autonomy, and additional onboard charging power reducing by half the charging time, all contributing to operator peace of mind.

Prioritising operator safety and comfort, V8e features a newly designed cabin with increased visibility and comfort; an adjustable armrest and steering column, heated seat, and both LED headlights and LED work lights for optimal visibility.

C08e

Yanmar’s C08e Tracked Carrier (730 – 880 kg OW) is designed to excel across even the toughest terrains. It combines a high-performance electric motor that provides 5.5 kW rated and 6.5 kW peak power, with a hydrostatic transmission to ensure smooth handling and operation on inclinations up to 20°. Its haul body can carry between 0.34 to 0.42 cubic meters, tailored for high-demand tasks.

The vehicle operates on a 10.4 kWh battery, featuring three selectable working modes—eco, performance, and high performance—to optimise energy use and extend battery life up to three hours in the most demanding mode.

The carrier offers a half working day autonomy, depending on the application. For charging, the C08e uses a standard 3.3 kW off-board charger, compatible with a P17 blue plug for grid connection and a REMA socket for direct machine linkage, which fully recharges the battery from 20% to 80% capacity in just 3.5 hours.