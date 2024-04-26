In this compelling interview Simon Evans, CSO industries and solutions for German firm ifm electronic, explains how ifm has gone from a modest presence to billion dollar player in the sensor, display and controller markets for off-highway.
VIDEO: ifm shares secrets behind progression to billion-dollar firm
