The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
Videos

VIDEO: ifm shares secrets behind progression to billion-dollar firm

Saul WordsworthBy 1 Min Read

In this compelling interview Simon Evans, CSO industries and solutions for German firm ifm electronic, explains how ifm has gone from a modest presence to billion dollar player in the sensor, display and controller markets for off-highway.

Share.

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

Related Posts