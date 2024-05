This short video offers a look at the MLT 850 145V+, the latest telehandler from Manitou. The 850 is the fourth model in the OEM’s NewAg XL range, following the launch of the MLT 841, 1041 and 961. With a load capacity of five tonnes and a working height of 7.6 meters, this new model completes the existing range to meet the needs of large farms and cooperatives, but also the food industry and the recycling sector.