Toyota lands top award for environmental and ethical performance

Toyota Material Handling’s commitment to corporate social responsibility as well as the sustainable and transparent way that it conducts its business have been recognised by EcoVadis, the leading sustainability rating company.

Toyota earned a Platinum rating – the highest level possible – following EcoVadis’s latest in-depth assessment of its environmental, social, and ethical performance.

The award is the fifth Platinum in succession that Toyota has received from EcoVadis which, with only one per cent of the 100,000 companies that undergo EcoVadis’s annual examination achieving the top rating, is something Toyota is particularly proud of.

The EcoVadis assessment focuses on a company’s commitment not only to the environment, but also to labour issues and human rights, sustainable procurement and ethics.

“Receiving an EcoVadis Platinum award enables us to build trust with our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders, and encourages all of us within Toyota Material Handling to continue integrating sustainability into the way that we work,” said Tom Schalenbourg, Director Sustainable Development at Toyota Material Handling Europe,

“This year Toyota was found to be among the top five per cent of companies for its efficient carbon management. But, our commitment to sustainability extends beyond mere recognition: it’s about driving real change which is why we are asking all our strategic suppliers to also commit to Net Zero targets.”