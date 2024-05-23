EvoQuip to preview new Bison 220R at Hillhead

EvoQuip, a global manufacturer of compact crushing and screening equipment, will run live working demonstrations of its brand-new Bison 220R jaw crusher at Hillhead this 25-27 June in Buxton, UK.

The EvoQuip range of mobile crushing, screening and shredding equipment provides compact and versatile solutions which can operate in the most demanding of applications including reinforced concrete, recycled asphalt, construction and demolition waste, coal, and natural rock. EvoQuip also provides the perfect solution for onsite recycling in urban areas, with all the products being easily transportable from job to job.

“We are very excited to exhibit once again at Hillhead and especially to be providing a sneak peek of the Bison 220R in a live working demo,” said Barry O’Hare, business line director. “This machine is the latest addition to our jaw crusher range, and it will be working throughout the show so attendees will be able to see firsthand what it can do. We encourage people to stop by our stand, where they will also be able to view the Caiman 150 shredder and chat to our team about their compact crushing and screening needs.”

The EvoQuip Bison 220R boasts an impressive 820mm x 550mm (32” x 22”) jaw inlet and has 240MP compressive strength to process a wide range of applications. Its efficient hydrostatic drive system not only optimises fuel efficiency but also enhances performance, complemented by the ability to run the chamber in reverse.

The optional ‘R’ section (recirculating conveyor) of the machine enables the required product specification being achieved, with oversize material either being recirculated back to the crusher or stockpiled. The ability to quickly detach the complete afterscreen system, including the oversize conveyor, provides the option of either running the machine in standard mode or transporting separately. The Bison 220R also features an 8’ x 4’ single deck screen on the ‘R’ section, to aid efficient screening.

Moreover, operators benefit from the flexibility to raise and lower the product conveyor, facilitating smooth material handling. With quick setup times, simple intuitive operation, easy maintenance and transport capabilities, the Bison 220R stands out as a versatile and user-friendly solution for various crushing applications.