iVT editor Tom Stone takes a trip to JCB’s World HQ in Staffordshire to witness the unveiling of three brand new machines. The all-electric 3TE dumper – an all-new larger, 3 tonne version of the OEM’s battery powered 1-tonne 1TE. And also two brand-new compact excavators in the 2-3 tonne range – the zero-tail swing 25Z-1 and the conventionally balanced 26C-1.

Watch this space for more on JCB launches in the coming days…