JCB launches new all-electric three-tonne dumper

Earlier this week (ends 16 February) at a launch event at its World HQ in Staffordshire, Northwest England, JCB unveiled an all-new all-electric site dumper – the 3TE.

The swivel tip machine is powered by lithium-ion battery technology and designed to work indoors and in emissions and noise-sensitive areas. The vehicle is a larger, more powerful version of the already available electric one-tonne 1TE.

Key features include: zero emissions and low noise levels; fast charge capability; full shift operation in typical use; swivel-tip skip design to enable loading and unloading in tight, confined spaces.

“We felt our customers needed more capacity, they needed to move more with electric equipment,” Rhys Bradbury, JCB’s product manager for site dumpers, tells iVT. “And for that reason, we decided to to produce the 3TE. “It’s the bigger brother if you like. It works well with the 19C-1E mini excavator. But it can also work well with the new 25Z-1 and 26C-1 excavators.”

The 2,550kg zero tail-swing 25Z-1 and 2,675kg conventional counterweight 25C-1 mini excavators were announced as new launches at the same time as the 1TE. More details to follow on ivtinternational.com in the coming days.

The 3TE site dumper is a durable, compact machine with a full steel skip and heavy-duty articulated chassis. The machine dispenses with the hydraulic pump and engine featured in the diesel powered 3T-2 model and comes with an electric motor that connects to a drop box, to provide full-time all-wheel drive.

A 22.3kW electric motor delivers drive to the drop box, while a second 16.1kW electric motor powers the machine’s standard hydraulic circuit, for steering and skip lift, via a hydraulic pump.

The power is supplied by a 20kWh lithium-ion battery pack, capable of providing full shift operation in normal use. The batteries can be recharged from conventional site electrical supplies, with 110V and 230V cables available. In addition, the optional JCB Universal Charger can be used to rapid charge the batteries for extended operation.

Designed primarily for European and North American markets, the 3TE delivers zero emissions at the point of use and low noise levels, making it ideal for indoor, underground and emissions-sensitive working sites.

A ROPS frame is standard, along with LED amber and green lap-belt beacons. In low light conditions, powerful LED working lights provide maximum visibility when working, and additional lighting at the operator station allows for safe egress. The machine offers a maximum payload of 3,000kg and a maximum load over height of 1,566mm.

Other machines launched by JCB this week, in addition to the 3TE and mini excavators mentioned above, were a new generation of backhoes with JCB’s first ever Dual Drive model. Stage V skid steers and new ride-on tandem rollers. More details to follow on ivtinternational.com in the coming days.