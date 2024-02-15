New Holland reveals T9 SmartTrax tractor for 2025

For the most demanding tasks out in the field, having the right system — wheel unit or track — is crucial. With the launch of the T9 SmartTrax with PLM Intelligence from New Holland for model year 2025 comes a track system built to deliver unmatched performance, regardless of the field conditions.

The T9 showcases a suite of new features designed to elevate performance and simplify routine maintenance.

ABOVE: the T9 SmartTrax will be available for model year 2025 with orders beginning this summer

Mastering the terrain

The inclusion of advanced oscillating roller wheels and vibration dampening mount suspension in the track system contributes to elevated ride quality and prevents uneven wear during field-to-field transportation. To ensure ease of daily maintenance, clear track system hubcaps have been integrated, providing straightforward access to critical components. The new track system for the T9 tractor also streamlines maintenance and optimizes tension by eliminating manual adjustments with its automatic track tensioning system — this update can contribute to lengthening the lifespan of the track belt.

ABOVE: the advanced oscillating roller wheels and vibration dampening mount suspension in the track system improves ride quality and prevents uneven wear during field-to-field transportation

Available for agricultural use on five model year 2025 T9 models — T9.520, T9.580, T9.615, T9.655 and T9.700 — that range from 475 to 645 rated horsepower, the SmartTrax system ensures performance in a variety of terrains while enhancing overall operational performance and preserving the integrity of the field environment.

“The T9 SmartTrax with PLM Intelligence reflects our legacy for pushing boundaries,” explains Ken Paul, product marketing manager, high horsepower tractors for New Holland. “It’s more than an enhanced track system. It’s a commitment to farmers built on the basis of innovation, efficiency, capability and versatility.”

Cover more ground with fewer stops

Speed and maneuverability are two of the biggest benefits operators will notice with the SmartTrax system. Coupling access to a range of different high horsepower T9 models and an increase in top vehicle speed for optimal efficiency, operators will see a remarkable improvement in road speed, now up to 25 mph. This ensures quicker and more efficient field-to-field transportation that help keep every piece of the operation moving.

Offering flexibility for various applications, the T9 SmartTrax has multiple track belt options available. They include two width choices — 30-inch and 36-inch — and three different belt brands to choose from.

ABOVE: the T9 SmartTrax models will range from 475 to 645 rated horsepower

Other noteworthy advancements include a 47% increase in fuel capacity for model year 2025 T9 SmartTrax tractors, which was enhanced due to the design of the SmartTrax system and its lower profile on the tractor in comparison to the fuel tank. Fuel capacity stands now at 455 gallons, contributing to extended run time and reduction in refueling stops.

Another feature incorporated into the design of the T9 SmartTrax is swinging cab entry steps. These automatically pivot as the tractor is articulated, keeping the ladder from extending beyond the tracks and allowing for easier entry and exit from the cab.

The T9 SmartTrax carries warranty coverage designed to provide customers with added peace of mind. Options include up to a five-year warranty on select belts, supporting customers throughout their ownership lifespan.

“Productivity is central to the T9 SmartTrax. With this system, we’re putting in place unmatched track performance that’s cutting down on non-productive tractor time, like field-to-field movement and breaks to refuel, to maximize operator efficiency in the field and minimize time spent on the job,” Paul says.

The T9 SmartTrax will be available for model year 2025 with order placements beginning summer 2024 at local New Holland dealerships.

ABOVE: Swinging cab entry steps is a design feature incorporated into the T9 SmartTrax

***

Visit the New Holland booth at National Farm Machinery Show this week in Louisville, Kentucky to get a first glimpse of the all-new T9 SmartTrax with PLM Intelligence and be able to engage with product specialists