VIDEO: Introducing the Caterpillar MH3050 material handler

Caterpillar recently unveiled the MH3050, its new material handler. Benefitting from innovations in earlier models, the 3050 promises superior performance, reliability, and premium cab comfort. In addition, its advanced electrohydraulic system optimises the balance of power and efficiency, improving cycle times to handle more material in the same amount of time, improving profit potential. The MH3050 further expands the Cat material handler lineup and offerings for industrial applications.