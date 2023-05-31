Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Industrial Vehicle Technology International
You are at:»»VIDEO: Introducing the Caterpillar MH3050 material handler

VIDEO: Introducing the Caterpillar MH3050 material handler

0
By on Videos

Caterpillar recently unveiled the MH3050, its new material handler. Benefitting from innovations in earlier models, the 3050 promises superior performance, reliability, and premium cab comfort. In addition, its advanced electrohydraulic system optimises the balance of power and efficiency, improving cycle times to handle more material in the same amount of time, improving profit potential. The MH3050 further expands the Cat material handler lineup and offerings for industrial applications.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.