FEATURE: The five biggest game changers in the AEM hall of fame

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers’ (AEM) Hall of Fame celebrates the men and women who create the equipment and technologies that build, feed, and power our world. Among its members are individuals who have not only changed the way the equipment manufacturing industry works, but the way the world does. Here are five of the biggest names and innovations *** John Deere (inducted 2012) | Deere & Co. | self-scouring moldboard plow

One of the reasons sandwiches have remained in such ready supply worldwide has to do with the next AEM Hall of Fame member, John Deere, who opened up “America’s Breadbasket.”

When Deere first moved from his home state of Vermont to his adopted home of Illinois in the 1830s, the grasslands of the American Midwest frustrated farming efforts, as the native grasses’ deep root systems created sticky, difficult fields to work compared to the looser, forest-based soils then-new European settlers were used to. Every few feet, farmers would have to clear off the mud from their wooden or cast-iron plows before proceeding.

Deere started tinkering with a Scottish saw blade made out of harder, smoother steel in 1837. The smoother steel surface, combined with the sharper angle Deere perfected, allowed his new plows to cut the prairie sod, and allow for the use of some of the most fertile, productive soil in the world.

Eventually, Deere’s plows would be known as “The plow that broke the plains,” and create America’s Breadbasket in the Midwest.