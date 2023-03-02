Industrial Vehicle Technology International
VIDEO: European construction equipment industry defies the odds

CECE, the organisation representing the European construction equipment industry, has released an optimistic economic report, noting the resilience of the construction equipment industry despite existing challenges.

This short video explains how the climate index of CECE’s business barometer survey went down moderately over the year due to the war in Ukraine alongside a toxic mix of inflation, ongoing supply chain disruptions and concerns about the world economy – but bounced back in November after Bauma.

 

 

