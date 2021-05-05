VIDEO: ConExpo unveils new brand identity and logo

ConExpo, one of the leading construction events worldwide, has unveiled a new brand identity and tag line, Taking Construction to the Next Level.

The updated branding reflects the growth and momentum of the construction industry and the role the exhibition plays in connecting innovators, equipment manufactures and construction professionals.

“The launch of a new identity for ConExpo reflects how the show and our industry has evolved and what it aspires to be in the future,” said Dana Wuesthoff, vice president exhibitions and event services at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers and ConExpo show director. “The forward motion of the logo matches the forward motion of the show, where construction professionals experience the latest equipment, participate in demonstrations and education, make new professional connections, and grow their own marketability within the industry.”