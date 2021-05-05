New Cat track loader promises agility and versatility

The new Cat 953 Track Loader combines versatility with up to 10 percent better fuel efficiency, more productivity, and cab and controllability improvements. It also meets U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final/EU Stage V emission standards. At 160hp (119 W) and an operating weight of 35,181lbs. (15 958kg), the new 953 crawler loader replaces the 953K.

Operation made easy

Sized for agility to work in tight spaces, the 953 is easy to operate from an updated cab with suspension seat and adjustable armrests/controls. An intuitive 10-inch (254 mm) touchscreen dash display is easy to use and features a standard High Definition rearview camera. Slope Indicate helps make operation easier by showing machine mainfall and cross slope right on the display.

Select joystick or V-lever and pedal steering for transmission controls and either joystick or 2-lever implement controls. The joystick option provides familiar controls for operators experienced with skid steers/compact track loaders. With either control scheme, operators can set implement response – fine, normal, coarse – to match operator preference or application. Repetitive lift, lower, rack, dump and float functions can be preset to make jobs like truck loading easier. Smoother implement and steering response, and improved steering performance provide more controllability.

More efficient

The 953 is powered by a Cat C7.1 engine. Up to 10% fuel consumption reduction is achieved with the Auto Mode that will adapt the engine speed to the load. Eco Mode will use even lower speed for further reduction in fuel consumption in lighter duty applications. Power Mode will keep engine speed high for a feel of readily available power at all times.

An optional Performance Series bucket boosts productivity up to 20 percent. An optional Fusion™ Quick Coupler enables fast attachment changes. A variety of buckets, forks and other tools can be shared among track loaders, wheel loaders and other Fusion compatible machines.

Purpose-built Low Ground Pressure (LGP), Waste Handling, Ship Hold and partial Steel Mill machines are factory equipped with specialized undercarriage, guarding and other features designed to take on the toughest tasks.

Connectivity

Cat LINK telematics technology helps take the complexity out of managing job sites – by gathering data generated by equipment, materials, and people – and serving it up in customizable formats.