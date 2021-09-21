VIDEO: Caterpillar unveils ‘world’s largest electric drive dozer’

Caterpillar used this week’s MINEExpo 2021 to unveil the Cat D11 XE, the company’s new prototype electric drive dozer, and billed as the world’s largest, most powerful and efficient electric drive dozer. The D11 XE electric drive powertrain combines optimised power to the ground with durability and ease of service to deliver low cost per ton in dozing applications.

Leveraging 20 years of Caterpillar electric drive experience and field application, the D11 XE dozer’s electric drive system delivers constant power to the ground, continuous pushing and greater manoeuvrability for faster cycle times and improved fuel efficiency. Promising low emissions-per-ton dozing, the D11 XE targets up to 25% less fuel costs per BCM. The fresh design targets up to 20% longer engine rebuild cycles than mechanical drive models, while 60% fewer moving parts translates to better machine uptime availability.