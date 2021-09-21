Jungheinrich merges six sites, demonstrates sustainability commitment

Jungheinrich UK’s brand new warehouse, based at Mountpark Warrington Omega, has opened for business. The brand new facility has reduced the six Jungheinrich sites in the North west to one central location, demonstrating the company’s leading role in intralogistics and its commitment to sustainability.

The warehouse was built with sustainability in mind, engineered to support energy sufficiency and carbon emission reduction. By centralising the logistics processes in the North it has allowed Jungheinrich to reduce truck movements from various locations and in turn, further continuing to lower its carbon footprint.

Additionally, the site has been designed with a 99.55kWh photovoltaic solar system which consists of over 300 solar panels generating 74,264kWh. This will help contribute green energy to the building’s sustainability goals as well as support its energy needs.

“Our continued investment in the UK highlights our commitment to the environment, customers, staff and long-term sustainable growth within the market and our vision of becoming the number one intralogistics company,” said Arne Rosenkranz, finance director at Jungheinrich UK. “The new Warrington hub further enables us to reduce emissions and time theft by centralising the facility, allowing our staff to work more efficiently whilst contributing to our ambitious sustainability goals. We look forward to welcoming everyone back.”