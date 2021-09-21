Doosan adds new heavy duty crawler excavator

Doosan has launched the DX245NHD-7 25 tonne heavy duty crawler excavator, a completely new model in the Doosan range, designed for the most abrasive of applications.

Whilst it is a real 25 tonne excavator, the DX245NHD-7 incorporates 30 tonne class undercarriage components – the chains, rollers, sprocket and the chassis itself are oversized to increase the working lifetime of the machine.

Comfort and controllability

Complementing the robust build, the state-of-the-art cab on the DX245NHD-7 excels in terms of spaciousness and ergonomics, taking operator comfort and ease of operation to new levels. As well as a new high quality seat, the enhanced cab offers more features as standard than other machines, ensuring super controllability and high precision in all applications.

Key new features in and around the cab:

Doosan Smart Touch (new 8-inch touch screen)

DAB audio (Handsfree and Bluetooth)

Doosan Smart Key (Keyless start system, Remote door lock and unlock)

Leatherette Heating Seat (Heating and Cooling as an option)

Parallel wiper system and new design pedals

Improved air flow for defrosting and air conditioning

8 x LED work lights as standard

4 more LED lamps as an option

AVM – Around View Monitor with 360° cameras (option)

Ultrasonic sonic detection of obstacles (option)

New Stage V engine

To meet Stage V engine emission regulations, the new DX245NHD-7 excavator is powered by the latest generation Doosan DL06V diesel engine, providing 131 kW (176 HP) at 1800 RPM. The DL06V engine offers a new solution to exceed Stage V regulations without exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), that boosts the quantity of air available during combustion, increasing the temperature of the process and greatly reducing the amount of particulates produced.

This is combined with super-efficient DOC/DPF+SCR after-treatment technology to ensure minimal emissions. Thanks to the new technology, maintenance of the diesel particulate filter (DPF) has been greatly reduced, with no maintenance required until the machine has operated for 8000 hours.

SPC3 Smart Power Controls

The enhanced fuel efficiency of the DL06V engine in combination with a new hydraulic main valve and the new generation SPC3 Smart Power Controls, provides increased fuel efficiency. There are four power modes (P+, P, S or E) available on the DX245NHD-7 which can be set in both one-way and two-way working modes.

In addition to higher performance and cost savings, the DX245NHD-7 excavator offers more new features as standard than other machines on the market, many of which are common to the other new Doosan medium-sized excavators to be launched in the near future and which build on the very successful design of the previous generation machines.

The new features provide major enhancements in machine controllability, versatility, operator comfort, uptime and return on investment, with a strong focus on increased productivity and robustness.

New Heavier Counterweight for Work with Tiltrotators

In the DX245NHD-7, the new features include a heavy 5.0 tonne standard counterweight particularly suited for working with heavier attachments such as tiltrotators. The heavier counterweight also contributes to the higher lifting and digging capacities of the DX245NHD-7. The DX245NHD-7 also incorporates as standard a new lifting eye that forms part of the casting for the push link for the bucket attachment at the end of the arm. The new lifting eye has a maximum capacity of 5 tonne and has a special bush insert to prevent deformation of the lifting hole.

Complementing the increased stability provided by the new counterweight, the DX245NHD-7 introduces a new smart hydraulic system that offers an improvement of around 30% in attachment work, compared to previous excavator models. The new system applies a smart hydraulic logic for optimal distribution of the hydraulic flow rate when both the arm and attachment are working simultaneously, with a new priority valve and an additional hydraulic line maintaining continuous hydraulic flow to the attachment, even when the arm is being used.

“The DX245NHD-7 adds a new highly sturdy option in the medium-sized range of crawler excavators from Doosan,” says Stephane Dieu, excavator product specialist at Doosan. “With regard to the name of the machine, the ‘N’ stands for ‘Narrow Track’ and the ‘HD’ stands for ‘Heavy Duty’ illustrating its suitability for the most challenging applications. Complementing this, the ‘narrow’ design of the DX245NHD-7 offers the further advantage of a transportation width of only 2.54m.”