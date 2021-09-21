Case IH introduces AFS Connect series to South Africa

Case IH has introduced the Steiger and Quadtrac AFS Connect series tractors to Southern Africa with the new models now available for customers to order.

The range will include 12 models from 400 to 600 rated engine horsepower. The Steiger AFS Connect wheeled will be available from 400 to 600 horsepower, including three special Scraper versions, while the Quadtrac AFS Connect will range from 450 to 600 horsepower. Several upgrades will be included, such as a redesigned cab for superior comfort, as well in-built AFS Connect to reach new levels of productivity.

Case IH AFS (Advanced Farming Systems) set the industry benchmark for precision farming back in 1995. Over the years the brand developed its AFS Connect telematics solution. ‘AFS Connect’ is now part of the new Steiger and Quadtrac series names because connectivity is integral to the new tractors themselves.

Workhorse power and performance

The new lineup of Steiger AFS Connect tractors can be configured to fit any operation and is built for a range of applications.

The fuel-efficient PowerDrive powershift transmission delivers fast shifting and a huge 670 peak-horsepower on the Quadtrac 600 model.

The Steiger and Quadtrac AFS Connect tractors also feature larger fuel tanks to cover more hectares before needing to refuel. Producers can keep working long days with 600-hour oil change intervals and ground-level maintenance to lower operation cost and keep your equipment in the field.

Nebraska Tractor Tests (the official tractor testing program for the United States which tests tractors according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Parameters) confirmed that Case IH Steiger and Quadtrac tractors are the industry’s most powerful and fuel-efficient tractors available.

“This new Steiger AFS Connect series represents the future direction for the entire Case IH tractor line-up.” said Alexey Savinov, Case IH Asia, Middle East and Africa product manager for Steiger.

Advanced technology and connectivity

The connectivity solution from Case IH, AFS Connect, will be embedded into the cab of the tractor, bringing new levels of productivity. It enables two-way data transfer between the machine and its manager. This allows farm managers to manage their farm, fleet and data from their office or mobile device.

The connectivity system includes three key components; the AFS Pro 1200 display, the AFS Vision Pro operating system and the AFS Vector Pro receiver. These elements allow users to configure tractor management and precision farming functionality in the way they prefer.

AFS Connect technology also makes it possible for remote display viewing of the tractor’s AFS operating screen by farm owners, managers and, with permission, the dealers supporting their equipment. This can help identify problems and allow deeper insight to be gained into how they are caused and how they might be addressed.

“The enhanced levels of connectivity in the new Steiger set this tractor apart, providing more support features, reducing downtime and maximising productivity,” said Savinov. “From the remote service support that allows dealers to remotely identify maintenance and service needs, to the ability for business owners and managers to monitor operations—even from outside the cab—make the Steiger AFS Connect series a game-changer for our industry.”