JCB launches new Stage V reduced swing X-Series excavator

JCB has announced the first Stage V reduced swing model in its growing X-Series crawler excavator line-up. The 245XR will compete in the 22-26 tonne reduced swing market, with a focus on exceptional levels of operator comfort, stability, productivity, efficiency and serviceability.

Compact dimensions

At just 1,720mm, the 245XR has a tail swing that is 40% shorter than the conventional 220X, with which it shares many features. This will offer contractors a highly effective excavator for use in road construction and maintenance, utility work, urban operations and other confined site works.

The 245XR can be ordered with a choice of monoboom or a TAB triple articulating boom and there is a choice of 2.4m and 3.0m dipper arms, for increased breakout or maximum reach. Maximum digging reach with the monoboom is 9,952mm, with a maximum digging depth of 6,627mm.

With a choice of 600-900mm heavy-duty track pads, the 245XR offers exceptional stability, for digging across track and for lifting duties on site. An optional dozer blade is offered, for maximum versatility.

Comfort

The 245XR uses the proven one metre wide cab featured on X-Series machines, which is 15% larger than the cab on the previous JS generation. With an internal volume of 2.86m3, it is the largest cab in the sector, delivering maximum comfort throughout the working day for operators.

The cab has an internal noise level of just 69dBa, among the quietest in the sector. It boasts a range of seating options to deliver maximum support and comfort. A heated, adjustable air suspended seat with mechanical lumbar support is standard, while a super deluxe seat with heating and cooling, plus electric lumbar, is available as an option. Updated CommandPlus switch packs sit to the right of the seat and there is a large 7” multifunction display mounted forward of that.

The X-Series cab boasts 11 fully adjustable air vents, with multiple airflow modes to suit the operator and the weather conditions. There is plenty of storage around the cab, with a large space behind the operator’s seat, while the rubber floor and storage area mats can be removed for easy cleaning if required. Standard specification includes climate control, a factory-fit Bluetooth radio, window blinds, refuelling pump and tool kit. Specific packs to suit individual regions will also be offered.

Powerful efficiency

The 245XR is powered by a highly efficient EU Stage V compliant JCB Dieselmax 448 diesel engine, delivering 129kW (173hp). The 4.8-litre engine uses a Selective Catalytic Reduction Filter (SCR-F) that comprises a combined SCR, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) and Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC) with a large ash holding capacity. There is no requirement for Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) and the system has been removed from the new inlet manifold, resulting in a cleaner burning engine.

The hydraulic system uses latest generation Kawasaki pumps, with Kayaba main control valve for fine control. The hydraulic hose diameter has been increased to deliver improved flow with less resistance, boosting performance and driveline efficiency.

Despite the compact rear bodywork, JCB has installed large service doors, providing easy access to all filters and fill points. Air filter and hydraulic filter life is up to 2,000 hours, while engine oil changes intervals are set at 500 hours. There are wide, well-spaced steps and grab rails for upper structure access, reducing maintenance times and boosting safety.

JCB’s 245XR combines minimum swing with maximum space, delivering compact operating dimensions with no compromise in performance or productivity. With best-in-class cab space and comfort, impressive stability and productivity, a highly efficient driveline and excellent serviceability, the 245XR sets a new standard in the reduced swing 22-26 tonne excavator sector.