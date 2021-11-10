NEW VIDEO: Bobcat launches “machine control of the future”

Bobcat has launched the MaxControl Remote Control system, offering a vision of machine control of the future, by enabling operators to control Bobcat compact loaders remotely via an app, using an iPhone or iPad.

The MaxControl system provides a new remote control solution for applications in many markets including construction, demolition, agriculture, landscaping, cleaning, recycling and general lifting and handling.

With MaxControl, owners of Bobcat loaders do not need the latest machines or costly hardware updates to enjoy remote control. The system is compatible with all Bobcat loaders with Selectable Joystick Controls (SJC) dating as far back as 2004. MaxControl is available now on iOS devices, but an Android version will be available shortly.