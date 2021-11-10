Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Industrial Vehicle Technology International
You are at:»»NEW VIDEO: Bobcat launches “machine control of the future”

NEW VIDEO: Bobcat launches “machine control of the future”

0
By on Videos

Bobcat has launched the MaxControl Remote Control system, offering a vision of machine control of the future, by enabling operators to control Bobcat compact loaders remotely via an app, using an iPhone or iPad.

The MaxControl system provides a new remote control solution for applications in many markets including construction, demolition, agriculture, landscaping, cleaning, recycling and general lifting and handling.  

With MaxControl, owners of Bobcat loaders do not need the latest machines or costly hardware updates to enjoy remote control. The system is compatible with all Bobcat loaders with Selectable Joystick Controls (SJC) dating as far back as 2004. MaxControl is available now on iOS devices, but an Android version will be available shortly.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.