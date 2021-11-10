John Deere and JCB to miss Agritechnica 2022

Two of the largest exhibitors at the world’s biggest machinery show Agritechnica will not be attending the rescheduled event in February 2022.

John Deere has confirmed it will not be present at the show citing bad timing as the main reason for its pending absence. YK manufacturer JCB will not be present either.

Agritechnica, organised by the DLG in Germany, was originally cancelled from its traditional November slot in 2021 and has been postponed to February 27 to March 5, 2022 in Hanover.

John Deere had previously announced it had pulled out of the November event but has now confirmed it will not attend in February 2022 either. Ralf Lenge, John Deere’s public relations manager at the company’s German headquarters, said by February farmers would be working in the fields and attendance at Agritechnica would be down.

“I can confirm that John Deere will not be attending the Agritechnica Show in February March 2022,” said Lenge. “There are several reasons which do not recommend the participation due to the new timing in February and March. Considering the new fair date in spring 2022, we expect far less visitors from the domestic and from international markets and we need to question the tremendous investment.

“In the February March time frame farmers and contractors are already back working in their fields. We expect that many buying decisions for the season 2022 have been done already for spring next year.”

However, Mr Lenge did go on to say John Deere would be present at other events hosted by the DLG and others.

“This decision regarding February March 2022 will not impact John Deere’s commitment to future DLG fairs or events, such as the DLG Field Days in June 2022, the Eurotier Show in November 2022 or the next Agritechnica in November 2023,” he said.

Companies that have already registered as exhibitors for Agritechnica in February 2022 include Claas, Case IH, Argo, AGCO, SDF, Kubota, Amazone, Kuhn, Kverneland, Krone, Horsch, Lemken, Pottinger, Grimme and Vaderstad.