Cummins posts strong quarter

Cummins has reported its results for the third quarter of 2021.

Q3 revenues of $6.0 billion increased 17 percent from the same quarter in 2020, while sales in North America increased 13 percent and international revenues increased 22 percent driven by strong demand across all global markets outside of China compared to the same quarter in 2020.

“Demand remained strong in the third quarter as the global economy continued to improve, driving strong sales growth across most businesses and regions outside of China, which is moderating in line with expectations,” said chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger.

“Economic trends such as order activity, freight rates, and used equipment prices remain robust across a number of our key end markets which points to strong demand extending into 2022 and beyond. Cummins is well positioned to benefit as these markets gain momentum as we continue to see orders for our products outpace our competition. Despite this strong demand, supply chain constraints continue to impact our business as well as our customers’, resulting in rising material costs, elevated logistics expenses, and other manufacturing inefficiencies and capping revenue below our expectations three months ago.”

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter was $862 million (14.4 percent of sales), compared to $876 million (17.1 percent of sales) a year ago. Net income attributable to Cummins in the third quarter was $534 million ($3.69 per diluted share) compared to $501 million ($3.36 per diluted share) in 2020. The tax rate in the third quarter was 19.9 percent including $11 million, or $0.08 per share, of favorable discrete items.

Q3 highlights