iVT International was invited to the grand opening of Cummins’ European Master Rebuild Centre in Kraków, Poland on 4 October 2023. Here Cummins’ leaders Ann-Kristin de Verdier and Alok Joshi speak exclusively about how the facility works and why it will make large Cummins engines even more attractive to vehicle OEMs in Europe by lowering the TCO of their machines
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Look inside Cummins’ first Master Rebuild Centre in Europe
By Tom Stone
