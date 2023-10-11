AGRITECHNICA: Hydreco Hydraulics to display latest solutions

Hydreco Hydraulics – a Duplomatic Group company – now part of Daikin Industries, will present its latest products at the Agritechnica fair next month.

The company will showcase its MHDC proportional electric mini-joystick, which is characterised by extreme compactness, reliability, ergonomic handle, reduced installation dimensions and wide flexibility of the output signals.

At the show visitors will also have the opportunity to discover the latest Hydreco innovations in the field of hydraulics and motion control such as the MS series of six-way, central bypass open-center directional control valves, designed in a wide range of configurations and options; and the ergonomic multifunction handle MHC (Multifunction Handle Control) with robust design suitable for harsh environments and for all applications where long life and reliable components are required.

At the stand, other solutions for motion control will also be exhibited, such as the hydraulic and electrical/electronic range of remote controls, machine control systems based on the CANbus protocol, bankable valves and hydraulic cylinders. In addition, the latest developments of external gear pumps and motors, made at the Parma production site, together with the cartridge valve series, will be on display.

Katie McColl, CEO of Hydreco Hydraulics and Continental Hydraulics, said: “Hydreco, as part of Daikin Industries, is strengthening its presence in the German market, thanks to the synergistic collaboration with Till Hydraulik, a company from Helmstedt, specialised in the production of hydraulic cylinders for mobile applications. This represents a tremendous opportunity to combine the expertise and strengths of Duplomatic, Continental, Hydreco and Till.”