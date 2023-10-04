Cummins new engine rebuild facility may help reduce TCO

Cummins has unveiled its brand-new European Master Rebuild Centre for high horsepower engines in Krakow, Poland – the first of its kind in Europe. With the potential to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of vehicles, it could making Cummins engines more attractive to OEMs in Europe

The company has invested $10 million in the development of the Centre, which remanufactures Cummins high horsepower engines with displacements of 19 to 78 litres, and in the 450 to 3500 horsepower range. This includes Cummins’ renowned QSK19, QSK38 and QSK60 engines.

The new 4,600m2 facility has been developed to increase Cummins’ capacity to meet growing demand across several sectors for high horsepower engines, rebuilt and tested to the highest quality standards in a factory environment. This strategic move will enhance Cummins’ services in Europe, meeting the needs of new and existing customers across the region.

Cummins rebuilt engines are increasingly becoming the first option for customers who want reduced costs and greater engine uptime. Cummins engine rebuilds go through a six-stage remanufacturing process that sees the engine disassembled, cleaned, inspected, re-machined, reassembled with Genuine Cummins parts and tested. As a result, the engine’s life is extended, and its performance is enhanced.

A Cummins rebuilt engine has a much shorter lead time than a factory ordered engine and performs to the same specification as a new engine with a typical cycle time of 35 working days. A remanufactured engine provides up-front savings for customers when compared with a new, first-fit engine, increasing revenue and efficiency.

Cummins will offer a range of rebuild and remanufacture options at the Centre. Its Ultimate Remanufacture solution sees the full dismantling and reassembling of the engine, with the replacement of all worn components with Cummins Genuine parts, including wear and tear components. Ultimate Remanufacture engines have a full factory warranty equivalent to a new engine.

“We’re thrilled that this state-of-the-art facility has officially opened,” said Ann-Kristin de Verdier, executive managing director for Cummins’ Europe Distribution Business. “It is the result of a significant and strategic investment to deliver more choice to our customers across Europe, ultimately helping them to reduce costs and boost productivity.”

“Cummins has been manufacturing diesel engines for over 100 years, and while we would always be happy to supply customers with a new engine, if there is a way to keep an existing engine working to peak performance then that should be the first option. That’s why we have built this new Centre.”

The new European Master Rebuild Centre is an integral feature of a new base in Krakow, which is home to a warehouse, workshop and administrative offices. The new Centre is expected to be key in Cummins’ wider growth strategy in Poland and across Europe.

Cummins’ also developed the new facility to support its Destination Zero and Planet 2050 commitments to environmental sustainability. It features solar panels, charging points, a high-tech microbiological wash bay which reuses 100% of water used on site and other state-of-the-art solutions. The engine remanufacturing process also requires 85% less energy than manufacturing new engines, and reduces the use of raw materials, packaging and the production of scrap metal.

The European Master Rebuild Centre was officially opened at an event attended by several senior Cummins’ leaders, local dignitaries and international press.