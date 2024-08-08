Parker introduces next evolution in steer-by-wire feedback

Parker Hannifin has introduced its LORD Force Feedback Device (FFD), an integrated solution combining a steering sensor, a magnetically responsive variable brake for instantaneous and smooth steering feel, and an electric motor for active steering features.

“We are excited about this next step in steer-by-wire (SbW) feedback. As electric steering adoption increases, and the labor pool continues to shift to less experienced operators, OEMs will be tasked with developing comfortable, intuitive, and easy to operate machines. Our FFD facilitates the most direct connection with end users, creating the feel in the operator’s hands. This provides OEMs with a tremendous opportunity to differentiate their vehicles,” says Zach Allen, product marketing manager for Industrial Solutions at Parker.

The converging trends of electrification and autonomy are driving OEMs to increasingly adopt SbW systems in their vehicle product roadmaps. With SbW systems there is no mechanical connection between the steering wheel and road wheels, which has challenged OEMs in providing the operator with a high-quality steering feel.

When combined with shrinking, and often aging, labor forces, providing a premium operator experience is paramount for OEMs and their end customers. The LORD FFD enables highly responsive SbW systems, enhancing operator confidence.

Further, our FFD provides an exceptional, low-effort, steering performance which boosts operator comfort and provides additional design flexibility to the OEM. The combined effects of enhanced operator confidence and comfort ultimately lead to increased productivity.

By combining LORD Tactile Feedback Device (TFD) technology with an electric motor, the new FFD provides the best of both worlds, offering smooth tactile feedback as well as active operator feedback features.

The motor portion of the FFD enables these additional features through the ability to generate assistive torque in addition to the resistive torque provided by the TFD element. Specifically, the assistive torque provided by the motor facilitates features such as return to centre, wheel buzz, and autonomous command following. Plus, due to the TFD and motor units working in harmony, more effective steering torque can be a packed into a smaller space.

The ability to customise steering feedback responsiveness and features through software adjustments enables OEMs to create truly unique operator experiences, tailored to each machine type and end use application.

Building upon the legacy of LORD TFD’s, the FFD is available with SIL2. Fail operational, dual isolated channels (two sensors per channel) provides safety redundancy.

The TFD portion of our device provides feedback through our proven magnetically responsive technology. With torque feedback independent of speed and temperature, a wide variety of applications can benefit from the smooth and quiet steering feel.