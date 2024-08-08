Komatsu to showcase electrification solutions at MINExpo 2024

Komatsu will introduce its latest electrification solutions at MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 24 to 26.

Komatsu’s electrification initiatives are built on its decades of experience electrifying equipment, both for the company’s electric drive trucks and loaders and for its fully electric underground soft rock mining machines. It is now expanding on that knowledge to develop electrification solutions for all areas of mining.

Featured products will include:

The WX04B, Komatsu’s first battery-electric powered LHD

Ideal for narrow vein mines, the WX04B, a 4-tonne capacity LHD, is designed with industry-leading battery technology to help customers achieve their goals for safety, durability and high performance. The WX04B will be shown alongside a new Komatsu-designed charging solution.

The PC4000-11E electric drive hydraulic mining excavator

The PC4000-11E delivers the powerful digging force operators need and expect from high-performance diesel machines while enabling zero-emissions loading.

The 930E PADT haul truck

Built on Komatsu’s modular power agnostic platform that will allow for transition from diesel to battery or even hydrogen fuel cell power sources, the 930E PADT also supports dynamic charging and trolley assist options to further reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

In addition to equipment, Komatsu will showcase its collaborations with other organisations working toward a more sustainable future, including GM and ABB.