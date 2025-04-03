BAUMA TECH PROFILE: Smart control technology for connected construction machinery

MRS Electronic supports manufacturers with intelligent, decentralized control systems at Bauma 2025

Modern construction sites are evolving rapidly – with increasing demands for automation, digitalization, and machine-to-machine communication. At Bauma, MRS Electronic presents robust and compact control solutions that help OEMs and developers implement smart, connected functionalities without overhauling existing vehicle architectures.

Future-proofing construction machinery with scalable electronics

Construction equipment is expected to deliver higher efficiency, flexibility, and safety. MRS Electronic offers a comprehensive portfolio of control units, gateways, HMIs, and smart relays—engineered for harsh operating conditions and tailored to mobile machinery requirements. Our modular and decentralized control approach allows seamless expansion of existing systems, enabling manufacturers to scale features and integrate connectivity step-by-step.

“Our technology supports OEMs in transitioning to intelligent, networked machines—while maintaining compatibility with their current system architecture,” says Albrecht Faber, CSO at MRS Electronic.

Controllers optimised for hydraulics, DC Motors and lighting

From the world’s most compact CAN controller, the MicroPlex, to other versatile modules such as the CAN I/O – CC16WP or PROP CAN 2CH, MRS control units offer reliable actuation and monitoring of hydraulic valves, DC motors, lighting, and sensors. Integrated PWM current measurement ensures precise control and diagnostic capabilities.

Flexible gateways for data communication and system integration

Connectivity is a cornerstone of future-ready construction machinery. MRS gateways like the Micro Gateway 32-bit or the MicroPlex Gateway 3CAN LIN support multi-bus communication, baud rate conversion, and message mapping for easy integration of new components such as joysticks or attachments. The Connected Gateway adds wireless BLE capability for diagnostics, configuration, and retrofit applications — ideal for CAN bus communication without direct cable connections.

Smart CAN displays for operation and system feedback

The MConn HMI Series provides a customisable display solution in 7- to 12-inch sizes, complemented by application development services for tailored user interfaces. For cost-effective display options, the TConn Series includes 4.3-inch and 7-inch models, offering essential data visualisation, parameter setting and control functionality.

Visit MRS Electronic at Bauma 2025

Discover how to build the construction site of the future — with decentralized, connected systems from MRS Electronic. Visit MRS at Hall A2 / Booth 414 and explore solutions that reduce integration time, simplify development, and increase machine intelligence without reinventing your system.