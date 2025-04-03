VIDEO: BAUMA PREVIEW PART 3 – Volvo, Liebherr, Bomag, Bobcat and ZQuip

iVT International visits Munich to get some exclusive previews of highlights to watch out for at Bauma in April – the world’s largest construction machinery expo.

In this third part of video…

• Bill Law, Senior Vice President for Volvo CE, talks about the OEM’s first ever all-zero-emissions line up for Bauma, which will include the unveiling of an all-new vehicle

• Larissa Luntz, Head of Public Relations at Liebherr, previews details of an hydrogen combustion wheel loader

• Florian Lange, Head of Product Management at Bomag talks about a smart, OEM-agnostic way to make road paving more efficient

• Lukas Jungbauer, Communications Lead at Bobcat discussing hydraulic innovations on new mini-excavators

• Scott Scheffler, Marketing Manager at Moog Construction highlights new developments and partnerships being announced at Bauma for the module ZQuip power-bank swapping system.

