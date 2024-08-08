Otto to showcase CANbus lineup and control solutions at iVT Expo USA

At booth 906, Otto Controls will display its CANbus lineup, grips and other controls solutions for demanding commercial and industrial applications at the US edition of iVT Expo.

Otto recently rounded out its comprehensive CAN solutions family with the addition of CAN Rocker and CAN Keypad module. The new modules join a variety of joysticks and other operator controls solutions that are ruggedly built and bring networked CAN communications to commercial equipment and vehicles.

A hands-on CAN demo display in Otto’s booth will showcase its industry-exclusive RGB LEDs, which are in the CAN Rocker and CAN Keypad. Using the demo display’s touchscreen, visitors can see for themselves how OTTO’s customizable RGB LEDs change nearly any color or brightness with CAN messages.

“We’re also highlighting the breadth of our grips and our grip and joystick assemblies and our capabilities to give customers what they need,” says Angelo Assimakopoulos, director of sales. “In addition to our many standard grip styles and options, you can choose from hundreds of Otto pushbuttons, rockers, thumbwheels and other switches and advanced functions for grip faceplates and handles.”

One of these advanced functions is field replaceability, which Otto offers on select grips. Field replaceability enables in-the-field changeouts of either the faceplate or the entire grip in less than 10 minutes with limited tools. This significantly improves serviceability and enables customers to easily swap out their grips for ones with different switches when their requirements change.

“And that’s just the start,” says Assimakopoulos. “Otto is a vertically integrated, U.S. manufacturer, and there’s far more we can do to deliver complete controls solutions.”