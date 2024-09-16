Yanmar Compact Equipment launches new compact track loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the TL80VS compact track loader as part of its new line of compact track loaders. The TL80VS excels in several segments, including construction, utility and rental.

The vertical-lift unit provides performance similar to machines with 10-20 more horsepower. It is equipped with a variety of productivity-enhancing features, including an impressive lift height and high-flow attachment capabilities.

“We engineered the TL80VS to give the market a compact, maneuverable machine with performance that punches above its weight class,” says Peter Ovrebo, product management director — North America, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “This machine’s capability provides similar performance to larger machines while maintaining the agility of a more compact unit.”

The 9,610-pound TL80VS is a construction-grade machine with excellent durability. A 2,900-pound rated operating capacity and 74-horsepower Yanmar Tier 4 Final diesel engine offers superior performance and productivity to maximize ROI.

A 10-foot, 6.5-inch max bucket pin height improves the TL80VS’ ability to load dirt into trucks and thrive in other at-height tasks. Users can swiftly navigate the jobsite with a top travel speed of 8 mph.

The new TL80VS offers premium performance and operator comfort with a torsion axle suspended undercarriage featuring a pivot link system at the rear axle. The linkage technology uses a spring load that reduces oscillation and stabilizes the machine for improved ride quality and material retention.

Additionally, the TL80VS can be optioned with a 34.3-gpm high flow with performance maximized by large line sizes, hydraulic coolers and direct-drive pumps for reduced power loss and increased flow and pressure directly to the attachment.

Operators can work longer in comfort with the machine’s standard mechanical suspended seat; and a state-of-the-art 7-inch touchscreen display improves convenience on the job. Premium 360-degree visibility enhances jobsite awareness and safety, improved by a removable roof hatch escape.

The TL80VS includes multiple options to raise productivity and provide intuitive operation. Self-leveling technology uses dual-direction capabilities to automatically level the load while raising and – something not seen on many other compact track loaders – lowering loader arms.

A work tool positioner enables operators to preset the angle of the attachment based on the task, while return-to-position technology lets operators set a designated height for the loader arms.

Through auto two-speed, the machine shifts automatically between low- and high-speed modes for a smoother transition between the two. This gives users more control in spaces with limited room, along with grading and other applications requiring finesse.

Speed-sensitive ride control provides the convenience of enhanced material retention at higher speeds without needing to actively switch the feature off when converting to grading or other slower-moving applications.

Each of these well-thought-out features, as well as many others, provides more efficiency and makes the machine easy to learn, allowing for a quick training process for users of all experience levels.

Customers can choose to equip the TL80VS with Yanmar’s optional SmartAssist Remote telematics. The service offers a wide range of features, including error detection and notification to real-time operational status updates and daily work reports.

SmartAssist also strengthens security with integrated theft protection, allowing the owner to set a range from a specific location and trigger an alert if that range is exceeded.

True to Yanmar’s reputation, the TL80VS includes a 2-year/2,000-hour warranty backing its dedication to reliability and quality control. The machine’s durable steel-embedded rubber-tracked undercarriage provides construction-grade dependability. Heavy-duty bar-tread tracks complement the undercarriage through improved ride quality and reduced vibration.

The bar-treaded tracks provide year-round dependability, improving traction in extreme conditions like snow, mud and soft soils. Yanmar also provides a 1-year/1,000-hour warranty on the tracks.

Ease of service is another notable feature of the TL80VS. The unit provides easily accessible daily checkpoints, removable skid plates, three-panel engine access and a swing-out radiator that can be opened without tools for quick, convenient cleaning when necessary.